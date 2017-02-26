The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.
Regretful fashion misses at the Oscars
|Carla Hall
Ryan Gosling could wear anything and cut a striking figure but a ruffled tuxedo shirt? Really?
In an otherwise impeccably cut, shawl-collared Gucci tuxedo, he looks like a lounge singer.
Right -- "La La Land" and all. We get it. Still, he should have left the ruffles at home.
Um, what's going on here in Dakota Johnson's Gucci dress? It looks like a Medieval costume, which is fine for a Renaissance fair but not the Oscars.
She looks shrouded in all the fabric, the shoulder-padded sleeves, the gigantic waist-wrapping bow.
Leslie Mann usually looks sleek and elegant, but this voluminous Zak Posen gown in a weirdly unflattering yellow just overwhelms her.
She looks like she's carting billowy bed sheets (albeit really expensive ones).