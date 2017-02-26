ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best picture after botched announcement
In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.

Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."

Shine on, Charlize Theron

Valli Herman
Charlize Theron during the arrivals at the 89th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
In case you were wondering, jewelry certainly matters, especially at the Oscars.

With Furiosa-worthy earrings, Charlize Theron shows she's so tough, even her earlobes can support a mine's worth of diamonds.

Chopard supplied the gems, featuring a 25-carat pear-shaped D-flawless diamond and 26-carat heart-shaped D-flawless diamond, plus 4.55 carats of pear-shaped diamonds and 4.35 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds set in 18-karat white gold from the Garden of Kalahari Collection.

Latest updates

