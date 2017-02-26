Snacks (and piercings) abound behind the scenes at the Oscars

Cookies and Japanese rice crackers for guests and seat fillers, in the Oscars lobby.

During the first commercial break, only a few stars dared to leave their seats so early in the show.

Gael Garcia Bernal ran to the bathroom, but Jamie Dornan and Scarlett Johansson each posted up at a bar.

The actress was sporting a whopping 10 earrings in her left ear -- that we could count, anyway -- and insisted to a friend that they were all real. "Oh, I've been getting piercings for a longgg time."

Unlike at the Golden Globes, which are centered on a boozy dinner, there's no food or drink allowed inside the Dolby. This means that during commercial breaks, nominees have to sneak out to the bar area to get champs.

Those looking to nosh, however, don't have a lot of options: There are only miniature cookies and Japanese rice crackers up for grabs.