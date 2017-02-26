Snacks (and piercings) abound behind the scenes at the Oscars

ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017 live updates: Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali win supporting acting awards
The Academy Awards honored Mahershala Ali of "Moonlight" and Viola Davis of "Fences" in early acting awards. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, has had gags - Red Vines and Junior Mints falling from the rafters - and political moments. Iran's "The Salesman" won best foreign language film.

“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.

Cookies and Japanese rice crackers for guests and seat fillers, in the Oscars lobby. (Jen Yamato / Los Angeles Times)
Scarlett Johansson walks the red carpet. (Amy Kaufman / Los Angeles Times)
During the first commercial break, only a few stars dared to leave their seats so early in the show.

Gael Garcia Bernal ran to the bathroom, but Jamie Dornan and Scarlett Johansson each posted up at a bar.

The actress was sporting a whopping 10 earrings in her left ear -- that we could count, anyway -- and insisted to a friend that they were all real. "Oh, I've been getting piercings for a longgg time."

Unlike at the Golden Globes, which are centered on a boozy dinner, there's no food or drink allowed inside the Dolby. This means that during commercial breaks, nominees have to sneak out to the bar area to get champs.

Those looking to nosh, however, don't have a lot of options: There are only miniature cookies and Japanese rice crackers up for grabs.

Cookies and crackers at the Oscars. (Amy Kaufman / Los Angeles Times)
Latest updates

