Sony exec: 'Fake news' will give Asghar Farhadi the Oscar

Sony Pictures Classics executive Tom Bernard is not one to hold his tongue.

And he's really not likely to shy away when it comes to the subject of the foreign-language film race, in which Asghar Farhadi's "The Salesman" has lately eclipsed Maren Ade's ‎"Toni Erdmann" as the front runner.

German submission "Erdmann" appeared to be coasting to a win when Farhadi, who is Iranian, said he would be boycotting the ‎Oscars to protest President Trump's travel ban. That turned the tide for the director, leading to coverage -- and a potential voting shift -- that didn't sit well with Sony Pictures Classics.

"It's fake news that will give Asghar the Oscar," Bernard told The Times as he walked in to the Dolby Theatre on Sunday afternoon. "The media has made the foreign race about a vote against Trump and not about the films."

Bernard, whose Sony Pictures Classics released Farhadi's "A Separation" several years ago, said he didn't blame the director for the development.

"He made one statement. Then the media went ‎and blew it up," Bernard said.

The executive wasn't just bold on the question of the foreign-language film category. He had strong feelings about the leading actress category, too.

"Elle" star Isabelle Huppert is considered a longer shot to win ‎against Emma Stone from "La La Land." But Bernard feels confident about the upset.

"I think Isabelle's got it," he said of the veteran actress. Asked why specifically, he offered a simple assessment. "She's done the work‎."