Steve Harvey can now relax: he is no longer the biggest award show flubber

Steve Harvey holds up the card showing the winners after he incorrectly announced Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez at the winner at the 2015 Miss Universe pageant

Move over, Steve Harvey: Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty now hold the "world's biggest awards show snafu" award.

The "Bonnie and Clyde" co-stars were the unfortunate presenters who, reading from an incorrect card, mistakenly awarded "La La Land" the Oscar for best picture when "Moonlight" had won.

"This is very unfortunate what happened," host Jimmy Kimmel said, attempting to contain the situation. "Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."

And indeed, it seemed a reprise of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, when Harvey, the host, erroneously announced the winner as Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, over the pageant's true winner, Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

Social media reaction was swift, with even the Miss Universe organization chiming in.