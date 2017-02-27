In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Steve Harvey can now relax: he is no longer the biggest award show flubber
|Makeda Easter
Move over, Steve Harvey: Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty now hold the "world's biggest awards show snafu" award.
The "Bonnie and Clyde" co-stars were the unfortunate presenters who, reading from an incorrect card, mistakenly awarded "La La Land" the Oscar for best picture when "Moonlight" had won.
"This is very unfortunate what happened," host Jimmy Kimmel said, attempting to contain the situation. "Personally, I blame Steve Harvey for this."
And indeed, it seemed a reprise of the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, when Harvey, the host, erroneously announced the winner as Miss Colombia, Ariadna Gutierrez, over the pageant's true winner, Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.
Social media reaction was swift, with even the Miss Universe organization chiming in.
Unfortunately, unlike the Miss Universe pageant, the Academy Awards draws the biggest live audience in the U.S. after the Super Bowl. Dunaway and Beatty's gaffe was seen live by tens of millions of viewers, and heaven knows how many others via online videos and, of course, Twitter.