The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
The Academy Awards' top-secret, highly guarded red carpet isn't actually red
As Tinseltown readies to tip-toe down the famous Oscar red carpet, they should probably know that what they're stepping on isn't actually "red." It's closer to burgundy and has been for the last 15 years.
The exclusive shade — called Academy Red — is supposed to flatter the A-list actors who are photographed and videoed walking on it. It’s a secret color, one whose precise specifications the show’s organizers won’t reveal for fear of copycats.
A deep dive into the meticulous act of creating the famous Academy Awards red carpet. >>