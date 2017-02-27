In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Director Barry Jenkins and playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney won the adapted screenplay award for "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan won for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
The word 'gaffe' is having an Oscars moment
After the "La La Land"/"Moonlight" envelope mix-up at the Oscars, searches for the word "gaffe" spiked on the Merriam-Webster website, the company said Monday.
The term, in case last night's brouhaha wasn't explanation enough, means "a mistake made in a social situation" or "a noticeable mistake," the dictionary company said.
Merriam-Webster said Steve Harvey's Miss Universe blunder caused the same search term to soar in 2015.
The Times, incidentally, did not use the word on its front page the Monday after the Academy Awards, though it does appear in a couple of headlines online .