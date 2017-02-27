The word 'gaffe' is having an Oscars moment

After the "La La Land"/"Moonlight" envelope mix-up at the Oscars, searches for the word "gaffe" spiked on the Merriam-Webster website, the company said Monday.

The term, in case last night's brouhaha wasn't explanation enough, means "a mistake made in a social situation" or "a noticeable mistake," the dictionary company said.

Merriam-Webster said Steve Harvey's Miss Universe blunder caused the same search term to soar in 2015.

The Times, incidentally, did not use the word on its front page the Monday after the Academy Awards, though it does appear in a couple of headlines online .