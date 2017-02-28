The day after Oscar's craziest, shocking moment ever, questions still linger about why "La La Land" was announced best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner.
L.A. Times' film critic Justin Chang comes to the conclusion that the two movies' fortunes were inextricable and the you-couldn’t-have-scripted-it finale oddly enough made sense.
Compare the fashion sketches behind your favorite Oscar gowns to the red carpet reality
|Sonaiya Kelley
The best picture gaffe may have dropped jaws inside the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, but before the show, these are the dresses that turned heads on the red carpet.
Stylist Petra Flannery Instagrammed this concept illustration of the beaded Givenchy Haute Couture gown "La La Land" star Emma Stone accepted her lead actress award in. The hand-embroidered gown reportedly took 1,700 hours to make.
Another of the night's standout looks was this custom-made blue velvet Alberta Ferretti number worn by "Hidden Figures" star Taraji P. Henson.