The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Leading actress nominee Ruth Negga arrives wearing what's sure to be this year's Oscar must-have accessory
|James Reed
Capping an incredible spike in donations and new memberships, the American Civil Liberties Union has made its way onto the Academy Awards' red carpet.
Ruth Negga, who's nominated for best leading actress for her work in "Loving," was among the stars sporting the tell-tale blue ribbon in support of the ACLU.