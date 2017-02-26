ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017 live updates: Red carpet arrivals begin as rain threatens the big night
ENTERTAINMENT

The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us to find out what happens behind the scenes at Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned, and who we think will take home Oscar gold .

“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.

Red carpet

Leading actress nominee Ruth Negga arrives wearing what's sure to be this year's Oscar must-have accessory

James Reed
Ruth Negga on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday. (Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)
Ruth Negga on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday. (Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)

Capping an incredible spike in donations and new memberships, the American Civil Liberties Union has made its way onto the Academy Awards' red carpet.

Ruth Negga, who's nominated for best leading actress for her work in "Loving," was among the stars sporting the tell-tale blue ribbon in support of the ACLU.

SEE ALL OUR PHOTOS FROM THE OSCARS RED CARPET >>

SEE RUTH NEGGA'S RED CARPET LOOKS FROM THIS AWARDS SEASON >>

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°