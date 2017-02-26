'Moonlight's' Trevante Rhodes has seen the film 20 times. He's 'happy, but sad' tonight

Why is "Moonlight" important?

The film is important because it helps you feel, the film is important because it teaches you, the film is important because just ... everything, I don't know. This is film, it's hard to explain but film is everything.

Are the Oscars important?

I have to say they are because I'm here, but it's an amazing thing to have a film that we love like "Moonlight" be appreciated and received the way it is. So in that regard, the Oscars are amazing and important because it helps to elevate films that we care about. That's why it's important.

How do you feel to be at the end of this remarkable journey?

I love the film. I love everything about the film. I love the people, I loved the experience. I wish it could go on forever because again, I do love it. I saw it again two days ago and I still cried. I've seen it like 20 times. It's really special and I know everything isn't that special, but I'm appreciative to have had it, I'm appreciative of what it is and the things that came from it. So I'm sad. Happy, but sad.