The 89th Academy Awards are underway in Hollywood. Stay with us for all the winners and reactions (and to review what happened on the red carpet.)
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
On the red carpet, here are two ways to stand out in Armani Privé
|Carla Hall
Here is Isabelle Huppert, nominated for lead actress for "Elle," looking elegant, if a bit too sedate, in Armani Privé. The Repossi ear crawlers add some sparkly edge, though.
And then there's Emma Roberts, also in 12-year-old Armani Prive look, carrying off a mere sliver of a lacy black bodice without looking tacky. In fact, she looks stunning in the gown.