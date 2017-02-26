Viola Davis: 'At 51, I’m loving me'

Viola Davis, who is now one "G" from EGOT-ing, won an Oscar for her role in "Fences."

Backstage at the Academy Awards, Davis shared her thoughts on winning big and maybe having a celebratory vodka.

What would Annalise Keating [her character from "How to Get Away with Murder"] say about your win?

Viola Davis: She would most definitely say I deserved this. And then she would have some vodka, and in that we are very similar.

How do you feel in this moment?

Davis: It’s not my style to wake up and go 'I’m an Oscar winner. Let me go for a run.' I'm good with it. I’ll have some mac and cheese and go back to washing my daughter's hair tomorrow night.

This is the first day in my life that I step back and I can’t believe my life. I grew up in poverty. [Tears up]. I grew up in apartments that were condemned and rat infested. I just wanted to be good at something. So, this is sort of the miracle of God, of dreaming big and hoping that it sticks and lands. And it did. I’m overwhelmed.

What do you love about being a black woman?

Davis: Everything. I love my history, the fact that I can go back and look at so many stories of women who've gone before me that seemingly should not have survived but they did. I love my skin, my voice. Sometimes I don’t love being the spokesperson all the time, but so be it. That’s the way that goes sometimes. At 51, I’m loving me.