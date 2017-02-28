Warren Beatty calls on motion picture academy president to 'publicly clarify' Oscar snafu

Two days after the Oscars, still facing questions about the best picture snafu in which he unwittingly found himself embroiled, Warren Beatty called on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to "publicly clarify" what exactly happened.

In a statement released Tuesday to the Associated Press , the actor declined to comment further on the fumble in which he and fellow presenter Faye Dunaway mistakenly named "La La Land" the best picture winner rather than "Moonlight."

"I feel it would be more appropriate for the president of the Academy, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, to publicly clarify what happened as soon as possible," Beatty said.

Beatty's statement follows one issued Monday by the academy , apologizing for the mistake and saying that PricewaterhouseCoopers – the accounting firm that handles the Oscar envelopes – has "taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony."

Indeed, just hours after the ceremony, PricewaterhouseCoopers issued its own statement apologizing for the fact that "the presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope."

Since then, The Times and other outlets have reported extensively – if not exhaustively – on the events that led to the Oscars gaffe.

The academy did not immediately respond to The Times on Tuesday to weigh in on Beatty's statement.

Boone Isaacs has not yet commented publicly in any detail about the best picture bungle. But, speaking with the New Yorker at the Governors Ball shortly after the show ended, she seemed as mystified as everyone else.

"I just thought, Oh, my God, how does this happen?" Boone Isaacs said. "How. Does. This. Happen."