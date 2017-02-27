The day after Oscar's craziest, shocking moment ever, questions still linger about why "La La Land" was announced best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner.
L.A. Times' film critic Justin Chang comes to the conclusion that the two movies' fortunes were inextricable and the you-couldn’t-have-scripted-it finale oddly enough made sense.
All of the original song nominees were performed during Sunday's Academy Awards telecast, with Justin Timberlake performing "Can’t Stop the Feeling" from the movie "Trolls" kicking off the night.
During the show, Lin-Manuel Miranda set the stage for Auli'i Cravalho, introducing the "Moana" star with an original rap before she sang "How Far I'll Go."
John Legend pulled double-duty for "La La Land," performing an arrangement of the film's two nominated songs, "City of Stars" and "Audition," and Sting took the stage for "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story."
Sara Bareilles performed a rendition of Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now" during the Oscars' "In Memorium" segment.
