L.A. movie openings, March 9

March 9
Bent
Searching for his partner's killer leads a disgraced police officer into a government conspiracy. With Karl Urban, Andy Garcia, Sofia Vergara Written and directed by Bobby Moresco. R.
Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine
Documentary looks at the people's perspective as Ukrainians strive for independence from Russia. Directed by Mark Jonathan Harris and Oles Sanin. (1:38) NR.
The Death of Stalin
Dark comedy set in the 1950s Soviet Union as various ministers jostle for power. With Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, Jeffrey Tambor. Written by Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin. Directed by Iannucci. (1:47) R.
The Forgiven
Dramatic thriller with Forest Whitaker as Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Eric Bana as a killer seeking clemency. Written by Michael Ashton. Directed by Roland Joffe. (1:55) NR.
Girls Vs. Gangsters
A wild bachelorette party leaves three women naked on a beach, two of them handcuffed to a suitcase, with no memory of how they got there. With Ivy Chen, Fiona Sit, Ning Chang. Directed by Barbara Wong. In Mandarin with English and Chinese subtitles. (2:00) NR.
Goldstone
An indiginous detective seeks justice in the Australian outback. With Aaron Pederson, Alex Russell, Jacki Weaver, Cheng Pei-Pei, David Wenham. Written and directed by Ivan Sen. (1:50) R.
Gringo
Disloyal business partners, a drug cartel and a mercenary push an easygoing man over the edge in Mexico. With Joel Edgerton, David Oyelowo, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Thandie Newton. Written by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone. Directed By Nash Edgerton. (1:50) R.
Hannah
Life closes in on an older woman after her husband is arrested. Charlotte Rampling stars. With André Wilms, Stéphanie Van Vyve. Written by Andrea Pallaoro, Orlando Tirado. Directed by Pallaoro. In French with English subtitles. (1:33) NR.
The Homeless Chorus Speaks
Documentary looks at the epidemic of homelessness through the stories of members of the Voices of Our City Choir. Directed by Susan Polis Schutz. (1:00) NR.
Juggernaut
Brothers square off after the death of their mother in this tale of revenge. With Jack Kesy, Amanda Crew, David Cubitt, Ty Olsson. Written and directed by Daniel DiMarco. (1:45) NR.
King of Hearts
Alan Bates stars as a soldier assigned to disarm a bomb in a French town overrun by inmates from an insane asylum in this 4k restoration of the 1966 film. With Geneviѐve Bujold, Adolfo Celi. Written by Daniel Boulanger. Directed by Philippe De Broca. In French with English subtitles. (1:42) NR.
Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy
German director Thomas Riedelsheimer's second documentary on British land artist Andy Goldsworthy, following 2001's "River and Tides." (1:33) NR.
The Leisure Seeker
An aging couple escape the smothering effects of doctors and children with a road trip from Boston to Key West. With Donald Sutherland, Helen Mirren, Kirsty Mitchell. Written by Stephen Amidon, Francesca Archibugi, Paolo Virzì and Francesco Piccolo, based on the novel by Michael Zadoorian. Directed by Virzi. (1:52) R.
Los Angeles Overnight
A struggling actress/waitress enlists a mechanic to help her track down a hidden bounty. With Arielle Brachfeld, Lin Shaye, Sally Kirkland, Peter Bogdanovich. Written by Guy J. Jackson. Directed by Michael Chrisoulakis. (1:33) NR.
1:54
A high school runner challenges his nemesis for the 800-meter championship. With Antoine Olivier Pilon, Sophie Nélisse. Written and directed by Yan England. In French with English subtitles. (1:46) NR.
Our Blood is Wine
The resurgence of winemaking in the Republic of Georgia is the subject of this documentary. Featuring sommelier Jeremy Quinn. Directed by Emily Railsback. In English and Georgian with English subtitles. (1:18) NR.
Return to Nuke 'Em High a.k.a. Vol. 2
A pair of innocent lesbians and a duck named Kevin are all that stands between mutants, monsters and the end of the world. With Asta Paredes, Catherine Corcoran. Written by Travis Campbell, Derek Dressler, Lloyd Kaufman, Gabriel Friedman. Directed by Kaufman. (1:12) NR.
The Strangers: Prey at Night
A trio of psychopaths terrorize a family at a secluded mobile home park. With Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman. Written by Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai. Directed by Johannes Roberts. R.
Submission
A talented new student invigorates a bored writing professor. With Stanley Tucci, Kyra Sedgwick, Addison Timlin. Written and directed by Richard Levine, based on a novel by Francine Prose. (1:37) NR.
They Remain
A pair of scientists investigate mysterious happenings at a remote cult encampment. With William Jackson Harper and Rebecca Henderson. Written directed by Phillip Gelatt, based on a short story by Laird Barron. (1:42) NR.
Thoroughbreds
Two teenage girls in suburban Connecticut reconnect and bring out the worst in each other. With Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Anton Yelchin, Paul Sparks. Written and directed by Cory Finley. (1:30) NYR.
Viva Kino!
Italian-made documentary on 17th-century priest Father Eusebio Kino, whose work in Sonora, Mexico, and what is present-day southern Arizona still resonates. In Italian with English subtitles. (1:11) NR.
Where Have You Gone, Lou DIMaggio?
Documentary follows a television writer as he revisits his stand-up comedy roots. Featuring Larry David, Colin Quinn, Suzie Essman. Directed by Brad Kuhlman. (1:15) NR.
A Wrinkle in Time
Three spiritual guides lead a young girl on journey of empowerment. With Storm Reid, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peňa, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine. Written by Jennifer Lee, based on the novel by Madeleine L'Engle. Directed by Ava DuVernay. PG.
