Advertisement
Movies

Sia reveals she has a third child as she files for divorce from Daniel Bernard

Singer Sia smiles broadly in a blunt-cut rainbow tie-dye wig with a massive pink bow dominating her head
Sia filed for divorce from Daniel Bernard on Wednesday after two years and two months of marriage.
(Daniel Zuchnik / Penske Media via Getty Images)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

The notoriously private singer Sia revealed that she has a third child as she filed for divorce Wednesday from her second husband Daniel Bernard.

Though her wedding celebration was reported in May 2023, the Aussie performer married her beau officially on Dec. 28, 2022, according to documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Their date of separation was Tuesday, putting their time together at two years and two months.

Jaime King in a gold and black gown posing next to Kyle Newman in a dark suit against a dark background

Entertainment & Arts

Jaime King’s ex Kyle Newman wins physical custody of sons as she’s ordered to rehab

Jaime King and Kyle Newman’s custody battle over their two sons has ended. Newman was awarded sole primary custody as she is ordered to complete a six-month drug and alcohol program.

Somersault Wonder Bernard, born March 27, 2024, is mentioned as a minor child involved with the dissolution of marriage. The baby’s sex is unclear. Sia also adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019, as they were aging out of the foster care system, but they are not mentioned in the divorce filing.

Advertisement

The reason given for the split is the usual: irreconcilable differences.

Here’s hoping this breakup is not as traumatic for the singer as her first divorce was. The 49-year-old split with documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in 2016, and it threw her for a loop, she told Zane Lowe in September 2023.

“That one was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really really severely depressed, and so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time,” the “Unstoppable” singer said. It wasn’t until after the depression lifted that she worked on her 10th studio album, “Reasonable Woman,” which came out in May 2024.

Sia is smiling while posing for photos while wearing an off-white blazer with long blonde hair down with bangs

Music

Sia opens up about depression after divorce from Erik Anders Lang: ‘I was in bed for three years’

Sia is opening up about her experience with depression that hit after her 2016 divorce from filmmaker Erik Anders Lang: ‘I was in bed for three years.’

Even as she developed material for the album during the pandemic lockdowns, Sia said she “was like mainly just like laying there, not engaging any muscles, watching television, sort of like just zoning out” in bed as movies and shows were projected on the ceiling.

Advertisement

Then, the “Chandelier” singer said, she would go to where producer Jesse Shatkin was staying on her Palm Springs property, and songs including the album’s first single, “Gimme Love,” just “blurpled out.”

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement