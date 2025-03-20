Sia reveals she has a third child as she files for divorce from Daniel Bernard

Sia filed for divorce from Daniel Bernard on Wednesday after two years and two months of marriage.

The notoriously private singer Sia revealed that she has a third child as she filed for divorce Wednesday from her second husband Daniel Bernard.

Though her wedding celebration was reported in May 2023, the Aussie performer married her beau officially on Dec. 28, 2022, according to documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Their date of separation was Tuesday, putting their time together at two years and two months.

Somersault Wonder Bernard, born March 27, 2024, is mentioned as a minor child involved with the dissolution of marriage. The baby’s sex is unclear. Sia also adopted two 18-year-old boys in 2019, as they were aging out of the foster care system, but they are not mentioned in the divorce filing.

Advertisement

The reason given for the split is the usual: irreconcilable differences.

Here’s hoping this breakup is not as traumatic for the singer as her first divorce was. The 49-year-old split with documentary filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in 2016, and it threw her for a loop, she told Zane Lowe in September 2023.

“That one was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really really severely depressed, and so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time,” the “Unstoppable” singer said. It wasn’t until after the depression lifted that she worked on her 10th studio album, “Reasonable Woman,” which came out in May 2024.

Even as she developed material for the album during the pandemic lockdowns, Sia said she “was like mainly just like laying there, not engaging any muscles, watching television, sort of like just zoning out” in bed as movies and shows were projected on the ceiling.

Advertisement

Then, the “Chandelier” singer said, she would go to where producer Jesse Shatkin was staying on her Palm Springs property, and songs including the album’s first single, “Gimme Love,” just “blurpled out.”