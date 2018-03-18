L.A. movie openings, March 23

Young brothers in occupied France use their wiles to find their family. With Dorian Le Clech, Batyste Fleurial Palmieri, Patrick Breuel, Elsa Zylberstein. Written by Alexandra Geismar, Jonathan Allouche, with Aurent Zeitoun, based on the novel by Jospeh Joffo. Directed by Christian Diguay. In French, German, Yiddish, Russian with English subtitles. (1:50) NR.