L.A. movie openings, July 4-6

July 4
Fireworks
Japanese animated sci-fi fantasy romance about a teenager's attempt to runaway and create an alternate reality after her mother remarries. Directed by Akiyuki Shinbô. In both English-language and subtitled versions. (1:30) Also screens July 3, 5 and 6 in selected theaters from Fathom Events.
The First Purge
The fourth entry in the dystopian horror series focuses on the origins of the social experiment gone terribly wrong. With Y'Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, Luna Lauren Velez, Marisa Tomei. Written by James DeMonaco. Directed by Gerard McMurray. (1:37) R.
July 6
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Striving for a work-life balance proves elusive for the super hero with the ability to shrink when he is confronted with a new mission. With Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip "T.I." Harris, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, Michael Douglas. Written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari. Directed by Peyton Reed. (1:58) PG-13.
Bleeding Steel
Jackie Chan stars as a Hong Kong police detective battling a robotic nemesis, searching for his missing daughter and connecting the dots to a strange cultural phenomenon. With Show Lo, Nana Ou-yang, Erica Xia-hou, Callan Mulvey, Tess Haubrich. Screenplay by Erica Xia-hou and Cui Siwei. Written and directed by Leo Zhang (1:49) R.
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter
A TV outdoorsman, cameraman in tow, plans an epic weekend of bonding with his distant son. With Josh Brolin, Danny McBride, Montana Jordan, Scoot McNairy, Carrie Coon. Writtten by John Carcieri, Jody Hill, Danny McBride. Directed by Hill. (1:23) NR.
The Lighthouse
Two Irishmen are trapped for months fighting madness and the raging sea that surrounds them. With Michael Jibson and Mark Lewis Jones. Directed by Chris Crow. (1:42) NR,
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts
Attacked and robbed by seven bandits, a young widow seeks retribution. With Marsha Timothy, Dea Panendra, Yoga Pratama, Egy Fedly. Directed by Mouly Surya. In Indonesian with English subtitles. (1:33) NR.
Moss
A young North Carolina man is helped in overcoming the death of his mother by an attractive and enigmatic stranger. With Mitchell Slaggert, Christine Marzano, Dorian Cobb, Billy Ray Suggs. Written and directed by Daniel Peddle. (1:21) NR.
No Postage Necessary
A convicted computer hacker, disguised as a postal worker to steal mail, falls for a young war widow. With Charleene Closshey, George Blagden, Robbie Kay. Written by Jeremy Culver and Morgen Culver. Directed by Jeremy Culver. PG-13.
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda
Documentary on the noted Japanese composer, musician and environmental activist. Directed by Stephen Nomura Schible. (1:42) NR.
Sorry to Bother You
A supernaturally empowered key sends an Oakland telemarketer into a bizarre alternative realm. With Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Terry Crews, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick, Jermaine Fowler, Danny Glover. Written and directed by Boots Riley. (1:45) R.
Under the Tree
A neighborly dispute over a property line escalates wildly in an Icelandic suburb. With Steinþór Hróar Steinþórsson, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Sigurður Sigurjónsson, Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir, Þorsteinn Bachmann, Selma Björnsdóttir. Written by Huldar Breiðfjörð, Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson. Directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson. In Icelandic with English subtitles. (1:29) NR.
Whitney
Director Kevin Macdonald probes the meteoric life and career of singer Whitney Houston in this documentary. (2:00) R.
------------