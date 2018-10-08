L.A. movie openings Oct. 10-12

Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle reunite for the story of NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong and his path to being the first person to walk on the moon, in 1969. With Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Kyle Chandler, Patrick Fugit, Ciaran Hinds, Ethan Embry, Shea Whigham, Corey Stoll, Pablo Schreiber. Written by Josh Singer; based on the book by James R. Hansen. (2:21) PG-13.