L.A. movie openings, Nov. 1-3

The sequels “A Bad Moms Christmas” and “Thor: Ragnarok” headline the week’s wide releases. Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” and Richard Linklater’s “Last Flag Flying” highlight the limited releases.

Nov. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

Three mothers face the most daunting holiday of the year — coupled with visits from their own moms — in this sequel to the 2016 comedy. With Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Jay Hernandez, Cheryl Hines, Peter Gallagher, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon. Written and directed by Jon Lucas & Scott Moore. R.

Nov. 3

Bad Match

A young man is happy with the freewheeling sex life that dating apps offer until he meets a woman who is not interested in a one-night stand and won't let go. With Jack Cutmore-Scott, Lili Simmons. Written and directed by David Chirchirillo. (1:30) NR.

Battlecreek

The arrival of a troubled girl in a small town draws out a young man isolated by his rare skin disease. With Bill Skarsgard, Paula Malcomson, Claiare van der Boom, Delroy Lindo, Toby Hemingway. Written by Anthea Anka. Directed by Alison Eastwood. (1:37) NR.

BPM

In early 1990s Paris, a young man joins ACT UP to fight AIDS and finds himself radicalized. With Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois, Adèle Haenel. Written by Robin Campillo, Philippe Mangeot. Directed by Campillo. In French with English subtitles. (2:20) NR.

Blade of the Immortal

Cursed with living forever, a samurai fights evil to save his soul. With Takuya Kimura, Hana Sugisaki, Sota Fukushi. Written by Tetsuya Oishi; based on a manga by Hiroaki Samura. Directed by Takashi Miike. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2:20) R.

Bunker77

Documentary about 1960s and 70s surfing star Bunker Spreckels. Featuring Laird Hamilton, Tony Alva, Johnny Knoxville. Written and directed by Takuji Masuda. (1:28) NR.

11/8/16

An anthology documentary features the work of 18 directors focusing on the day of the U.S. presidential election to create a portrait of American democracy. Curated by Jeff Deutchman. (1:44) NR.

Everybody Knows … Elizabeth Murray

Director Kristi Zea's documentary on the life and career of the maverick New York painter. Featuring Chuck Close, Vija Celmins, Adam Weinberg. Narrated by Meryl Streep. (1:00) NR.

Lady Bird

Saoirse Ronan stars as a headstrong Sacramento high schooler who clashes with her determined mother. With Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet, Lois Smith. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig. (1:33) R.

Last Flag Flying

Vietnam vets reunite in 2003 to escort the body of their buddy’s son who was killed in Iraq. With Steve Carrell, Bryan Cranston, Laurence Fishburne, Yul Vazquez, Cicely Tyson. Written by Richard Linklater & Darryl Ponicsan; based on the novel by Ponicsan. Directed by Linklater. (2:04) R.

LBJ

Woody Harrelson plays Lyndon Baines Johnson as the 36th U.S. president contends with political rivals to drive home the groundbreaking Civil Rights Act of 1964. With Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Stahl-David, Rich Sommer, Bill Pullman, C. Thomas Howell, Jeffrey Donovan, Richard Jenkins. Written by Joey Hartstone. Directed by Rob Reiner. (1:38) R.

Most Beautiful Island

A day in the life of a New York City immigrant as she struggles to make a living. With Ana Asensio, Natasha Romanova, David Little, Nicholas Tucci, Larry Fessenden, Caprice Benedetti. Written and directed by Asensio. (1:20) NR.

My Friend Dahmer

Ross Lynch plays the infamous serial killer in this crime drama focusing on his troubled adolescence. With Anne Heche, Dallas Roberts, Alex Wolff, Tommy Nelson, Vincent Kartheiser, Miles Robbins. Written and directed by Marc Meyers, based on Derf Backderf's graphic novel. (1:47) R.

Repatriation

A serviceman returns to his hometown in the Midwest and after an initially warm welcome runs into some old “friends.” With Ryan Barton-Grimley, Jeremy Clark, Jes Mercer, Jonathan Wikholms. Written and directed by Douglas Mueller. (1:17) NR.

A River Below

Environmental activists in the Amazon learn the complex consequences of their actions in this documentary. Featuring Richard Rasmussen. Directed by by Mark Grieco. (1:27) NR.

Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth stars in the third installment as the thunder god is held prisoner without his mighty hammer. With Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Hopkins. Written by Eric Pearson; story by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Pearson, based on the Marvel Comic. Directed by Taika Waititi. (2:10) PG-13.

Uncle Gloria: One Helluva Ride

Documentary on octogenarian transgender activist Gloria Stein chronicles risky surgeries, sex work, family dysfunction and love story. Directed by Robyn Symon. (1:16) NR.

Nov. 4

Charged: The Eduardo Garcia Story

Documentary follows the recovery of the chef and outdoorsman after he was shocked by 2,400 volts of electricity while hiking in Montana. Featuring Eduardo Garcia, Jennifer Jane, Corinne Jane. Directed by Phillip Baribeau. (1:26) NR.

