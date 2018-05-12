New video: 'Black Panther' may be the most memorable Marvel movie ever

"Rick and Morty: Season Three" (Warner Bros. DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98) The third season of Adult Swim's scabrous animated science-fiction satire "Rick and Morty" is the show's darkest, exploring how much the mad scientist anti-hero Rick Sanchez has wrecked his universe. On the other hand, this season also includes the episode where Rick turns himself into a pickle. That's how it goes with this show. "Rick and Morty" is hilarious and mind-blowing, and also so pessimistic about humanity that sometimes it seems like co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon are warning viewers not to care too much about these characters — or about anything else. That so many fans keep tuning in is a testament to how wonderfully inventive the series is, even at its most nihilistic.