Neorealist 'A Ciambra' captures a boy's life in a changing Italy

Yet Pio is also an unworldly kid who panics in the confined space of an elevator or in a high-speed train. He's still learning to navigate a world that's already, in crucial ways, bigger for him than for the rest of his family. "Once," his grandfather tells him, "we were free, always on the road." That open-air freedom, with its wooden carts and saddleless horses, might have vanished, but with his resilience and boundless energy, Pio creates his own freedom — for a while, anyway. He moves fluidly between worlds that are not supposed to intersect. He makes friends along the way and, until he's forced back inside the lines of division, he's free.