Review: Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering expose FDA, $400 billion-dollar medical devise industry in wrenching doc ‘The Bleeding Edge

At the heart of the film’s thesis, and spoken aloud by many of the health care professionals interviewed, is a suspicion about whether innovation and new technologies in medicine should automatically be treated as a better option for patients over standard, proven and research-driven treatments. With our bodies increasingly housing non-biological devices — a previous age’s wonder at the pacemaker giving way to the full-speed-ahead (70 million Americans in the last decade alone) implantation of life-extending technologies — it’s shocking to learn how harmful this revolution has become, especially when medical error was recently declared by a Johns Hopkins study to be the third leading cause of death in the U.S.