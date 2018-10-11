Review: Filmmaking brothers grieve by cataloging grandmother's stuff in eccentric documentary '306 Hollywood'

Everyone grieves differently, a fact that can be difficult to comprehend for the nonmourning. Siblings Elan and Jonathan Bogarin responded to the passing of their New Jersey-based nonagenarian grandmother Annette with a filmmaking fervor, an attempt to archaeologically catalog her house of stuff that is now the documentary “306 Hollywood.” (The title was Grandma’s address.)
A whimsically color-coded Wes Anderson/Michel Gondry slide show of remembrance and minutiae, with flights of fancy for sequences like a choreographed front yard dance featuring clothesmaker Annette’s hand-sewn dresses, and interviews designed to push a philosophical thread about grief and archiving, “306 Hollywood” is a work of supreme dedication to twee aesthetics.
What it isn’t is especially interesting — despite glimmers of Annette’s lively charm in the Bogarins’ videotaped interviews with her — and in some cases, the movie is like a fastidious shrine to the insecurity of ambitious filmmakers. The need to make an ordinary life extraordinary is so prevalent it smothers any genuine emotion from family members losing a loved one.
The late discovery of a cassette tape inspires not an illuminating inquiry into the realities behind its recorded arguments/conversations but another art gimmick: actors lip-syncing for re-created “scenes.” The Bogarins’ arch shell of formal style and diorama visuals is certainly eye-opening as a documentary construct, but you’d be hard-pressed to call “306 Hollywood,” for all its painstaking immersion into one woman’s physical world, an illuminatingly personal work.
------------
‘306 Hollywood’
Not rated
Running time: 1 hour, 28 minutes
Playing: Starts Oct. 12, Laemmle Royal, West L.A.; Laemmle Town Center 5, Encino