Advertisement
Movies

Ahead of his memoir, Barry Diller comes out publicly as gay — and in love with his wife

An older man in a tuxedo stands close to an older woman with long hair in a formal gown and black wrap
Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg have been married since 2001 — and yes, he writes in his memoir, he also “liked guys” but that doesn’t get in the way.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 

At 83, entertainment mogul Barry Diller is finally going public as a gay man while simultaneously explaining his happy, decades-long relationship with — and lengthy marriage to — designer Diane von Furstenberg.

“I’ve lived for decades reading about Diane and me: about us being best friends rather than lovers,” the Fox network co-founder, former head of Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures and all-around media titan wrote in an essay published Tuesday by New York Magazine. “We weren’t just friends. We aren’t just friends. Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: The Melrose Gate of Paramount Pictures Studio located at 5555 Melrose Ave in Hollywood. A sexual assault suspect who was arrested on the Paramount lot early Monday after a 90-minute standoff with police has been identified as Bryan Gudiel Barrios. Fullerton Police Cpl. Billy Phu said that Barrios, 36, is currently hospitalized with non-lethal, self-inflicted knife wounds. Hollywood on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

Hollywood Inc.

Barry Diller expresses interest in Redstone family firm (and Paramount controlling shareholder)

After pulling the plug on the Paramount sale, mogul Shari Redstone made it known that she would entertain offers for her family holding company, National Amusements Inc., that controls Paramount’s voting shares.

The piece is a prelude to his memoir, “Who Knew,” due out in two weeks from Simon & Schuster.

Advertisement

He writes about their awful first meeting at an event in 1974 where she dismissed him completely, then their fantastic second encounter at her apartment when she hosted a birthday party for agent Sue Mengers and he was a reluctant guest. He said he left knowing he would see Von Furstenberg again “and that nothing was gonna stop that.” He was 33 at the time.

“I told no one about our relationship in its early months,” Diller wrote. “I didn’t want to shine any outside light on us because I wouldn’t and couldn’t put any definition on it and I’d never talked about my personal life and thought to do so now would be exploitative.” His public persona, he said, always had business guardrails around it. Plus he understood that “everyone” knew about his relationships with men.

They wound up together at his house in L.A. soon after and during that visit took their passion to a guesthouse near his pool, providing a shocking scene when a “more-than-astonished” David Geffen walked in on them. Diller visited the designer the next week in New York, where he met her young children, and their relationship was set in stone.

Advertisement
Diane von Furstenberg stands outside the Skirball Cultural Center exhibition about her life and work.

Entertainment & Arts

It’s far from a wrap for Diane von Furstenberg: Skirball exhibition captures a ‘badass’ at 77

Trailblazing fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg joins The Times in a preview of the U.S. premiere of an exhibition about her life and work, including that beloved wrap dress, at the Skirball Cultural Center.

“I was a deer caught in the headlights of a full-on romance, with no training or experience to cope with my teenage emotions,” he wrote, then explained his compartmentalized life and well-honed practice of denial.

People in his circle were confused, he wrote, because they thought he only liked men.

“I had so totally bottled things up my whole life into safe compartments of denial that I knew no way to work the levers when emotions couldn’t be contained,” he wrote.

An interesting revelation from the man who mentored Hollywood power players including Geffen, Michael Eisner, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Dawn Steel and Don Simpson, to name but a few. A man who could turn heads with his choice of a companion for a business lunch.

Advertisement

Awards

Barry Diller is no fan of BarryDriller

Barry Diller is no fan of BarryDriller

After going like gangbusters for years, the Diller-Von Furstenberg relationship faltered in 1981 after she had a “momentary” affair with Richard Gere — something Diller said drew an overreaction from him. They were apart for 10 years, then gradually came back together until they got married in February 2001, 26 years after meeting for the first time.

To this day they remain married, he said, acknowledging his inability to put into words what’s truly between them.

“[Y]es, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane,” he wrote. “I can’t explain it to myself or to the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation. In some cosmic way we were destined for each other.”

More to Read

MoviesEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break team. A graduate of USC, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 as a copy editor, started writing about celebrities in 2009 and has more than 34 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement