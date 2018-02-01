Nothing is learned from 'A Lesson in Cruelty'

A sadistic boss gets his comeuppance in director Alex Salazar's "A Lesson in Cruelty," written by Gregory P. Wolk. Justin Lebrun tears into the role of privileged banker Julian Hassole with gusto, but his efforts don't help the fact that as written, Julian is a poor man's version of a Neil LaBute character from the '90s — a powerful man who insouciantly revels at the taboo language he hurls at everyone around him. He seems to laugh at his own naughty wickedness, in the form of lowest common denominator racism, sexism and classism.