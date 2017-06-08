Solid performances ground mystery-thriller 'Awakening the Zodiac'

Shane West and Leslie Bibb play floundering fortune-hunters who find a valuable reel of film in “Awakening the Zodiac,” a solid mystery-thriller that takes advantage of the public’s ongoing fascination with a never-caught ’60s/’70s serial killer. True-crime obsessives may be disappointed that most of this film is fiction; but fans of grubby B-pictures should appreciate how assured the movie is.

Director/co-writer Jonathan Wright emphasizes character over kicks. West and Bibb play Nick and Zoe Branson, spouses who eke out a living buying abandoned storage-lockers and selling anything valuable inside. The costars have good chemistry and bring a sense of desperation to their roles that animates a thin plot.

When the Bransons inadvertently purchase POV footage of one of the Zodiac Killer’s murders, they ask for help decoding it from their crackpot junk-dealer friend, Harvey (Matt Craven). Before long, they’re close enough to the truth to attract the interest of the actual Zodiac (Stephen McHattie).

Most of the running-time is spent on clue-tracking and mysterious threats. Only during a tense climactic sequence (followed by a confusing coda) are the heroes in real danger.

Nothing here approaches the brilliance of David Fincher’s classic “Zodiac” (or the Zodiac-inspired “Dirty Harry”), but “Awakening the Zodiac” is well-acted and surprisingly nuanced. It’s a cautionary tale of how a lack of cash puts two amateur sleuths in a sicko’s gun sights.

-------------

‘Awakening the Zodiac’

Rating: R, for violence and language

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes.

Playing: Laemmle Royal, West Los Angeles; Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay star in "Wonder," based on the novel by R.J. Palacio. Caption Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Brie Larson, Naomi Watts and Woody Harrelson star in "The Glass Castle." Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins.

calendar@latimes.com