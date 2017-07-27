'Birthright: A War Story' chronicles the attack on women's health and reproductive rights

More than 40 years after Roe v. Wade legalized abortion, the Supreme Court decision remains a rallying cry on both sides of the still-raging debate over reproductive rights. But as Civia Tamarkin’s documentary makes alarmingly clear, it’s on the sidelines that the anti-abortion movement has waged its battle, state by state, clinic by clinic, chipping away at women’s healthcare options, safety and autonomy. The war story that “Birthright” traces is a war of attrition.

Longtime journalist Tamarkin lays out a few decades’ worth of history with a pointed artlessness, and at first the doc feels like a recap as argument, unlikely to galvanize anyone. But through its haunting firsthand accounts, it becomes a wake-up call for people on both sides of the argument.

What makes it not just instructive but essential is Tamarkin’s focus on what she calls the war’s collateral damage: women caught up, in absurd and shocking ways, in restrictions that favor the unborn over the already living — what one advocate of abortion rights calls the “policing of the womb.”

A married couple share the horrors they endured as a direct result of Nebraska’s 20-week abortion ban, predicated on questionable science and leading a wave of similar legislation. The implications extend far beyond abortion, and in paradoxical ways for those who claim to want government out of healthcare. With its chilling evidence of fetus-centric policies in practice, “Birthright” shows Big Brother in action, and at his most misogynistic.

-------------

‘Birthright: A War Story’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills; also July 29-30, Art Theatre, Long Beach

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

CAPTION Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the trailer for "Wind River." Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the trailer for "Wind River." CAPTION Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the trailer for "Wind River." Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen in the trailer for "Wind River." CAPTION "Detroit" trailer starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell and John Krasinski. "Detroit" trailer starring John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jason Mitchell and John Krasinski. CAPTION Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." Gary Oldman plays Winston Churchill as he becomes England's prime minister in "Darkest Hour." CAPTION Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky," starring Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and more. Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's "Logan Lucky," starring Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and more. CAPTION Florence Pugh and Cosmo Jarvis star in "Lady Macbeth." Florence Pugh and Cosmo Jarvis star in "Lady Macbeth."

calendar@latimes.com