'Duck Butter' adds a truly fresh take on relationships with Alia Shawkat in command

Shawkat plays Naima, an actress too serious for her own good. She talks too much about global warming and wakes up with her fists clenched. Frankly, she's a buzzkill. After clashing with the Duplass brothers (playing themselves) on a film set, she heads to a lesbian bar, where she meets the enchanting Sergio (Laia Costa). She is everything Nima is not: free-spirited, self-possessed and bold, and the two tumble into a lost weekend. They decide, as an experiment, to stay up for 24 hours, getting to know each other, with sex every hour.