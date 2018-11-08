Reviews: 'Time Freak,' Sarah Jessica Parker in 'Here and Now' and more movies

“Pimp” is too one-note and grinds its way somewhat drearily to an inevitably bloody conclusion. But writer-director Christine Crokos has a keen eye for the sordid details of the low-rent sex trade, which here is all about grubbing for $20 bills in roach-infested apartments and cramped cars. And Palmer is a firecracker as the heroine, a young woman who has to prove she’s as hard — and consequently, as misogynist — as any man.