Review: Creepy romantic drama 'No Postage Necessary' not worth its weight in bitcoin

Directed by Jeremy Culver, who co-wrote with Morgen Culver, “No Postage Necessary” follows the journey of a convicted criminal computer hacker as he tries to do right. Watched over by his probation officer, working as a mailman and at an ice cream stand, Sam (George Blagden) gets his kicks committing mail fraud, stealing cash from envelopes. When he opens an envelope addressed to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, he’s taken in by the story of single mom Josie (Charleene Closshey), the widow of a Marine, who writes letters to her deceased husband.