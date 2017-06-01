One-hit wonders carry backstage comedy 'Opening Night'

It’s about as plausible as your average stage — or movie — musical, but “Opening Night” proves a funny and sexy, if decidedly slight, backstage comedy. Anchored by an engaging turn by Topher Grace as Nick, a failed Broadway performer turned stage manager, the film, directed by Isaac Rentz from a script by Gerry De Leon and Greg Lisi, packs plenty of music and mischief into its brief running time.

On the opening night of the Broadway musical “One Hit Wonderland,” a jukebox-type tribute to artists known for one — and only one — Top 40 hit song, Nick must keep the show’s eccentric cast and crew in line through a wacky series of conflicts and obstacles.

These players include pretty understudy — and Nick’s ex-girlfriend — Chloe (Alona Tal), who must jump into the show after the jaded leading lady (Anne Heche) suffers a concussion; the musical’s womanizing star (’N Sync’s JC Chasez, as himself); a cocky gay dancer (Taye Diggs) who hilariously competes with a shameless diva (Lesli Margherita) for a hot new cast mate (Diego de Tovar); and the show’s hyper-obnoxious producer (an over-the-top Rob Riggle).

Enjoyable musical numbers, both on stage and off, accompany the fast-paced action, with such pop earworms as “Rock Me Amadeus,” “Living La Vida Loca,” “I Melt With You” and “I Know What Boys Like” dotting the evocative soundtrack.

-------------

‘Opening Night’

Not rated

Running time: 1 hour, 23 minutes.

Playing: Arena Cinelounge Sunset, Hollywood.

