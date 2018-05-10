Argentine drama 'The Desert Bride' finds the beauty in an unnoticed life

García, who became an international sensation as a cracked-open divorcée in "Gloria," explores a different form of awakening as Teresa, a dutiful maid/nanny to a wealthy Buenos Aires family who is unceremoniously being sent across the country to a new job in San Juan. When the bus breaks down in the desert near a pilgrimage destination for worshipers of a sainted mother, the slightly addled Teresa loses her travel bag in the tiny town's marketplace.