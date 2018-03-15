Lightweight comedy 'The Happys' lives the Los Feliz dream, sort of

Tracy (Amanda Bauer) and Mark (Jack DePew) are just two Wisconsin kids chasing Mark's dream of becoming a movie star, and Tracy's dream of becoming Mark's picture-perfect wife. That Stepford fantasy is upset when Tracy walks in on Mark and another man. In order to prove herself to everyone back home, she white-knuckles it and persuades him to continue with their partnership. Tracy seems to think if she can just cook him enough meals, he'll be the loving (straight) husband she imagined.