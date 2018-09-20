Review: Sluggish South Korean crime drama 'The Negotiation' fails to create sparks

There’s supposed to be sexual tension between Chae-youn and Min, but a decided lack of chemistry is exacerbated by the fact that they are interacting through a variety of monitors. Though both leads are attractive, Son’s straight-arrow negotiator feels stuck in two gears, placid and mildly shocked, while Hyun registers more as a sadistic game-show host than a terrorist, introducing new hostages like so many reluctant contestants, and never at a level to be any fun.