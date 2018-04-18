Chiwetel Ejiofor delves into a serious exploration of faith and spirituality for Netflix's 'Come Sunday'

"I had some understanding of church," the actor notes. "But I didn't engage in faith, exactly, or spirituality at all. I always found it very surface level and I never really investigated it further. It was never presented to me as literal or real. Or if it was presented to me in that way, I didn't perceive it that way. It really wasn't until engaging with these projects that I ever really looked at it from that perspective. I walked away with a new respect for [faith], and I think I gained a lot of perspective and understanding. I got an admiration for people who really engage with faith in its purest form and live lives according to that."