'Crazy Rich Asians': Director Jon M. Chu hopes to inspire other storytellers, open Hollywood's doors

Growing up I remember seeing people like Rufio [played by Dante Basco] in “Hook” and being like, “That guy’s so cool.” I got to play him every time I was playing with my friends. Even though it was just a little small thing, I know how much that can mean to a kid. So as we make this, I hope it gives inspiration to others — not just that they can be these characters, but that other writers and directors with other stories … don’t have to depend on one story with one set of characters.