15 films and TV series that filmed at the Los Angeles Times building

“Well, technically, ABC has a new show, called ‘Scandal,’ which, like the network's ‘Grey's Anatomy’ and ‘Private Practice,’ is created by Rhimes, a woman no one will ever accuse of sloth. It is, in some ways, a new kind of show. For one thing, it has a black woman as lead, a quality so rare it requires mention, and for another, it is a Washington, D.C.-based procedural that deals not with law or crime or politics, but all three, through the weird underground system of what was once called spin-doctoring and is now known as crisis management.