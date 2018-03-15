Zoey Deutch blossoms at the center of the wobbly dark teen comedy 'Flower'

When Erica and her best friends (Dylan Gelula and Maya Eshet) aren't wasting time in the bowling alley, ogling a "hot old guy" played by a cagey Adam Scott, they're involved in more enterprising activities. They ensnare and then extort the middle-age men who partake of Erica's talents, her pals lying in wait to snap the incriminating photos. Erica is steadily saving her share of the blackmail money, but before she has enough to get her father out of prison, she's forced to deal with a major household disruption — the arrival of her future stepfather's 18-year-old son. Newly released from rehab, Luke (Joey Morgan) is beset by severe anxiety and struggling with eating disorders.