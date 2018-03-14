Dark comedy 'Flower' is a coming-of-age story ripe for the Time's Up era

"They go, 'It's so interesting, she has such few redeeming qualities, it's crazy that you were so brave to play such an unlikable character,' " Deutch recalled with a laugh. "And I try my best not to be judgmental and I try to think, 'What would they call a male character that does these things?' Probably 'morally ambiguous.' A man would be 'morally ambiguous' and a woman would be 'unlikable and lacking redeeming qualities.' "