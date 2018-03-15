Tessa Thompson and Melissa Leo team up in the wan, wobbly dramedy 'Furlough'

But the strained, awkward way in which that zany encounter plays out signals the lack of comic inspiration in either Barry Strugatz's screenplay or Laurie Collyer's direction. Collyer remains best known for the excellent "Sherrybaby" (2006), whose tale of an ex-con trying to reintegrate into society and do right by her child has some clear points of overlap with this very different mother-daughter dramedy. A lot of talented people have clearly been marshaled in service of "Furlough," but the material leaves even the best of them in chains.