Amy Schumer gives a beaut of a performance in the uneven but sweetly amusing 'I Feel Pretty'

But after Renee falls off her Soul Cycle bike and sustains a fateful blow to the head, beauty is suddenly very much in the eye of the beholder. Crucially, because Renee's magical makeover takes place entirely inside her head, we never see what her new-and-ostensibly-improved self looks like. (Think of it as the opposite of the "Shallow Hal" effect.) That makes for a few amusing deadpan sequences as Renee exults in a newfound hotness that only she can see, whether she's chatting up a sensitive guy, Ethan (Rory Scovel), whom she mistakenly assumes is hitting on her, or breezing her way through a job interview with her future boss, Avery LeClaire (Michelle Williams, hijacking the movie brilliantly).