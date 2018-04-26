'Kings' confounds with a take on the L.A. riots starring Halle Berry that’s largely naive

The downfall of the film is the script, which Ergüven also wrote. It lacks nuance and subtlety; the characters plainly state their intentions, thoughts and feelings. Subtext does not exist here. It's an outsider's view of the event and unfortunately, it's naive and reductive. It doesn't further illuminate anything about the events and only serves as a loose depiction of a woman's actual experience of the riots (it's inspired in part on a real woman and her grandson). Ergüven's vision is a wild, melodramatic journey that offers no answers or insights, and by the end it only leaves one feeling, well, completely flabbergasted.