Our 6 favorite films at this year’s Sundance

Rose Byrne in the movie “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.” (Logan White / A24)

Already, Linda (Rose Byrne in an absolutely fearless turn, mostly captured mere inches from her face) is having an awful day. The lamentations of her preteen daughter, suffering from some wasting disease, bombard her from the backseat of her car, while her useless husband — another faceless voice on a cellphone — insists that she handle everything. But it’s when the ceiling of her bedroom caves in, with a watery, violent crunch that’s more frightening than any sound in a comedy should be, that you realize this movie is going to an extremely dark place. Call it “Uncut Gems”-adjacent (a Safdie brother serves as co-producer), but writer-director Mary Bronstein arrives in a major way at her own brand of sweaty personal catastrophe, unambiguously on the side of the doomed. I came to Sundance praying for a movie to charm me. This one grabbed me, dragged me down into an abyss and wouldn’t let go for days. David Lynch is gone but his disciples carry on the good work. — Joshua Rothkopf