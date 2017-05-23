LA Film Festival program continues to expand with 'The Beguiled' and 'Annabelle: Creation'

The LA Film Festival has continued to add to its upcoming program. The festival announced Tuesday it will screen “The Beguiled” with filmmaker Sofia Coppola in person.

Coppola’s enigmatic Civil War-era drama starring Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning will appear as part of a 15th anniversary celebration of Focus Features, which will also include Coppola’s “Lost in Translation,” Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” and Lisa Cholodenko’s “The Kids Are All Right.”

The LA Film Festival runs June 14-22, headquartered at the ArcLight Cinemas Culver City, with additional screenings at other venues throughout the city.

Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell star in Sofia Coppola's "The Beguiled." See more videos

The festival also announced a gala screening of David F. Sandberg’s “Annabelle: Creation,” starring Stephanie Sigman, and the latest film in the “Conjuring” horror series.

There will be world premieres of Kyra Sedgwick’s “Story of a Girl” starring Ryann Shane and Jon Tenney along with Brent Bonacorso’s “You Get Me,” starring Bella Thorne and Halston Sage. There will be the Los Angeles premiere of Karam Gill’s documentary “G-Funk” followed by a performance by one of its main subjects, rapper Warren G.

There will be conversations based around the television series “Portlandia” and “Baroness Von Sketch Show” as well as a marathon of episodes of the series “Documentary Now.”

On June 17 and 18 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, the festival will present panel discussions on diversity and inclusiveness in entertainment both on-screen and off. Announced panelists include Candis Cayne, Kelly Hu, Sydney Freeland, Sacha Jenkins and Lena Waithe.

“This year's program is beautifully rich and varied," said Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, the arts organization that produces the festival, in a statement. "We can't wait to share it all with Los Angeles."

Festival organizers announced last week that the closing night film will be the Los Angeles premiere of the L.A.-based satire “Ingrid Goes West,” directed by Matt Spicer and starring Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell and Pom Klementieff.

The festival will also feature the world premiere of the drama “Shot Caller,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh and starring Jon Bernthal, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lake Bell and Benjamin Bratt. Other newly announced world premieres include Whitney Cummings’ “The Female Brain,” Sam Hoffman’s “Humor Me,” Karen Moncrieff’s “The Keeping Hours,” Jeff Broadway and Cory Bailey’s “Living on Soul,” Richard Levine’s “Submission” and Jennifer Morrison’s “Sun Dogs.”

Tickets and passes are on sale. For more information, go to www.lafilmfestival.com

