Title says it all in provocative 'American Media & the Second Assassination of John F. Kennedy'

Amounting to two-plus hours of conspiracy theorist porn, “The American Media & the Second Assassination of President John F. Kennedy,” directed and narrated by John Barbour, proves to be as long-winded as its accusatory title.

A follow-up to Barbour’s 1992 documentary, “The JFK Assassination: The Jim Garrison Tapes,” the new film is also informed by a three-hour interview he conducted with the late New Orleans district attorney who disputed the Warren Commission’s conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

In addition to trotting out all the usual suspects, starting, of course, with the CIA, this time Barbour also points a finger at media complicity, accusing both the mainstream press and TV outlets of aiding and abetting a longstanding cover-up, condemning the likes of Dan Rather and Walter Cronkite as major culprits.

While an argument could be made for the film’s timeliness, given the outcry over “fake news,” Barbour, who reminds us that he was the creator and co-host of the ’80s reality show “Real People,” soon widens his target to include those who have personally wronged him, including the distributors and networks who passed on the previous documentary.

He might view himself as “the cinder in the eye of unfulfilled justice,” but this cranky exposé would seem to more convincingly embody Barbour’s own personal resentments.

-------------

‘The American Media & the Second Assassination of President John F. Kennedy’

Not rated

Running time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Playing: Laemmle Music Hall, Beverly Hills

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. A new blade runner, played by Ryan Gosling, discovers a secret that could plunge what’s left of society into chaos. The discovery leads him on a quest to find a former blade runner, played by Harrison Ford, who has been missing for 30 years. Caption Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Idris Elba stars as the Gunslinger opposite Matthew McConaughey as the Man in Black in "The Dark Tower." Caption The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. The final trailer for Michael Bay's "Transformers: The Last Knight," starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Hopkins. Caption Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me." Demetrius Shipp Jr. stars as Tupac Shakur in the trailer for "All Eyez on Me." Caption "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). "The Last Jedi" continues the episodic story of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega) and a few original characters, including Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

calendar@latimes.com