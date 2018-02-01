Mockumentary 'Bucky and the Squirrels' crashes and burns on takeoff

The plot, such as it is, finds an Appleton, Wis., TV newsman (Henry Dittman) tracking the defrosting and rehabilitation of hometown celebs the Squirrels (Josh Duvendeck, Matt Shively, Matt Cook and Kyle S. More). The dopey high jinks unfold with the help of a bemused therapist (Jill Lover) and the Squirrels' now elderly manager (Katz). Godawful wigs, costumes and fake buck teeth abound.