3 die, 9 missing after panga-style boat overturns on beach in San Diego County

A 12-foot boat capsized in the surf off the beach in Del Mar.

Three people are dead and nine others are missing after a suspected panga boat overturned in Del Mar early Monday, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call around 6:30 a.m. from local authorities reporting that a “panga-style vessel” with an estimated 16 people on board had overturned just north of Torrey Pines State Beach, said Hunter Schnabel, a Coast Guard public affairs officer.

Three people were confirmed dead and four others were in need of medical care. An estimated nine others were unaccounted for, Schnabel said. Information about the individuals’ conditions and identities was not immediately available.

It is not clear from where the vessel originated. State and federal agencies are searching the area by air, boat and land in an effort to locate the other individuals who were on board, Schnabel said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.