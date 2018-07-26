Review: A jumbled narrative dooms the cannibalistic horror of ‘Hell Mountain’

Writer-director Jesse Pomeroy is clearly steeped in the genre, referencing masters including Edgar Allan Poe, Alfred Hitchcock and Joe Dante. There are occasional moments of wit in his script, pointing toward the potential of a better movie in his future. Unfortunately, “Hell Mountain” lacks basic cohesiveness in its storytelling, taking strange, unnecessary detours and not fully developing its details. The twitchy editing is more likely to induce a seizure than terror, and it can’t mask the wooden, disengaged performances from just about everyone on screen.