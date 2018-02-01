Andrea Bocelli biopic 'The Music of Silence' hits all the wrong notes

And yet there's never a sense from the hackneyed screenplay by director Michael Radford and Anna Pavignano what music, opera, art, great composers, performing, anything, means to Amos/Andrea as a life force, a reason for existing. The score has all the heft of Muzak, or it serves as a succession of opera signifiers: "O Sole Mio" is a competition tune; "Ave Maria" is sung at a wedding; and "Nessun Dorma," sung in front of millions, signifies achieved fame.